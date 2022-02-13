Subscribe Today
Russian firm gives High Court undertaking on share auction

A decade-long row involving allegations of blackmail, corruption and conspiracy is being heard in an Irish court because Eurotaz, a defendant, is registered in Dublin

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
13th February, 2022
Dmitry Mazepin, general director of Uralchem: one of 13 defendants in the case and the father of Formula One driver Nikita. Picture: Getty

A Russian company alleged to be involved in the corporate raiding of one of the world’s largest ammonia producers gave an undertaking to the Irish High Court ahead of purchasing shares at an auction last week.

Counsel for JSC Khimaktivinvest (KAI), which had been previously subject to an order blocking it from taking part in the share auction, told the High Court that it would not sell or transfer shares allegedly belonging to...

