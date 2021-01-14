Ruling in publicans’ test case against FBD delayed by three weeks
Judge defers decision to allow insurer and plaintiffs to make submissions on a similar UK Supreme Court case
A judgement in the business interruption insurance test case taken by several publicans against FBD, which was due to be delivered tomorrow, has been delayed for three weeks.
Justice Denis McDonald this morning deferred his judgement in the landmark case to allow the parties to make submissions on the implications of a UK Supreme Court ruling in similar proceedings which is also due to be issued tomorrow.
The judge ordered that the parties make simultaneous...
