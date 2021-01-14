Subscribe Today
Ruling in publicans’ test case against FBD delayed by three weeks

Judge defers decision to allow insurer and plaintiffs to make submissions on a similar UK Supreme Court case

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
14th January, 2021
Justice Denis McDonald plans to deliver his judgement on February 5

A judgement in the business interruption insurance test case taken by several publicans against FBD, which was due to be delivered tomorrow, has been delayed for three weeks.

Justice Denis McDonald this morning deferred his judgement in the landmark case to allow the parties to make submissions on the implications of a UK Supreme Court ruling in similar proceedings which is also due to be issued tomorrow.

The judge ordered that the parties make simultaneous...

