Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

RTÉ signals intent to fight McDonald defamation case

The Sinn Féin leader is taking legal action against the national broadcaster over a Morning Ireland interview about handling of sexual abuse allegations

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
1st May, 2022
RTÉ signals intent to fight McDonald defamation case
Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin leader: taking legal action against RTÉ after a Morning Ireland interview she did about the historic handling of sexual abuse allegations by Sinn Féin and the IRA. Picture: Bryan Meade

RTÉ is continuing to make available the interview at the centre of the defamation action taken by Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, in a sign of its intention to fight the case.

McDonald decided to take legal action against RTÉ last week following a Morning Ireland interview that included a question about the historic handling of sexual abuse allegations by Sinn Féin and the IRA.

The broadcast...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Patrick James Mansfield and James Mansfield jr: multiple files have been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to an alleged payroll fraud scheme. Picture: Collins Courts

CAB probes Mansfield brothers over alleged €7m fraud scheme that targeted Revenue

Legal Catherine Sanz
Philip Lynch bought 200,000 shares in C&amp;C in 2008, when it was searching for a new chief executive. Picture: Collins

Central Bank finds Philip Lynch engaged in insider trading at C&C

Legal Barry J Whyte

New episode of Law on Trial: Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation and the defamation trial everyone is talking about

Legal Catherine Sanz
Carbon Collect ‘tree’: the company aims to build a ‘forest’ to draw CO2 out of the air, and has raised more than €10 million in funding to date

Former directors of Carbon Collect in legal battle for control of company

Legal Catherine Sanz

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1