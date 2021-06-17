RTÉ settlements topped €20k five times since 2019
The national broadcaster has faced proceedings 11 times in the past two years, it told the Public Accounts Committee
Settlements paid out by RTÉ to complainants have exceeded €20,000 on five different occasions over the last two years.
New figures show the broadcaster faced proceedings 11 times in 2019 and 2020 in cases that did not relate to personal injury matters.
Six of those complaints have been settled, with the remainder still ongoing, RTÉ told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in a letter last month.
