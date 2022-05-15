Ronan to fight ‘unthinkable’ sale of prize property assets
The chief executive of the developer’s real estate group has said the company is meeting interest payments in full and finalising a funding package to repay its creditor M&G Investments
Johnny Ronan has vowed to fight the sale of prize assets in his property empire after receivers moved to list them last week, the chief executive of his real estate group has said.
Rory Williams of Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) said it was “unthinkable” that the properties would be sold off by receivers appointed by M&G Investments, its creditor for a debt of €142 million.
It is understood the five...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
It’s only words: The fight to thaw the chilling effect of Ireland’s restrictive defamation laws
There is strong support for reform of this country’s defamation laws. Media organisations have long struggled to publish certain stories, fearing punitive costs and damages. There are now signs that this may change, but there are also fears that privacy laws are increasingly being used to stifle the public’s right to know
US writer threatens Irish High Court action against Twitter
Alex Berenson claims social media platform defamed him with ‘misleading’ content tag over Covid-19 posts
International clients push for more diversity in Irish law firms
Customers increasingly want to see ‘real evidence’ of an inclusive workplace when choosing legal advisers
€150m office block will not go ahead at Setanta Centre in D2
A settlement has been reached with the building’s tenant, the Kilkenny shop, scuppering plans to build an eight-storey block on the site owned by Larry Goodman’s family