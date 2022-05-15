Ronan to fight ‘unthinkable’ sale of prize property assets

Johnny Ronan has vowed to fight the sale of prize assets in his property empire after receivers moved to list them last week, the chief executive of his real estate group has said.

Rory Williams of Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) said it was “unthinkable” that the properties would be sold off by receivers appointed by M&G Investments, its creditor for a debt of €142 million.

It is understood the five...