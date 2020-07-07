Tuesday July 7, 2020
Ronan firm launches High Court action in Bewley’s rent row

The annual lease for the premises is close to €1.5 million and the landlord company alleges payments have not been received in six months

7th July, 2020
Bewley’s on Grafton Street: An announcement was made earlier this month that the cafe would close permanently and thanked its customers and staff for their support. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A company controlled by Johnny Ronan has launched High Court action against the Bewley’s group in a row over alleged unpaid rent at the iconic but now shuttered Grafton Street café.

The developer’s RGRE Grafton Ltd, which is the landlord, is suing Bewley’s Café Grafton Street Ltd, claiming that almost €750,000 in rent is outstanding. It is also seeking to take possession of the building.

The annual...

