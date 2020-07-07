Ronan firm launches High Court action in Bewley’s rent row

A company controlled by Johnny Ronan has launched High Court action against the Bewley’s group in a row over alleged unpaid rent at the iconic but now shuttered Grafton Street café.

The developer’s RGRE Grafton Ltd, which is the landlord, is suing Bewley’s Café Grafton Street Ltd, claiming that almost €750,000 in rent is outstanding. It is also seeking to take possession of the building.

The annual...