Richard O’Halloran to return to Ireland after deal struck with Chinese authorities
The Irish businessman has been barred from leaving China for three years due to a legal dispute involving his employer
Richard O’Halloran, the Irish businessman who has been unable to leave China for three years due to a protracted dispute between his employer and the Chinese authorities, will be allowed to return home to his family.
It is understood that the Department of Foreign Affairs has successfully brokered a deal with the Chinese authorities to secure O’Halloran’s release and that O’Halloran will depart Shanghai immediately.
“The Minister...
