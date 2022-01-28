Subscribe Today
Richard O’Halloran to return to Ireland after deal struck with Chinese authorities

The Irish businessman has been barred from leaving China for three years due to a legal dispute involving his employer

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
28th January, 2022
“The Minister wishes to acknowledge the recent cooperation of the Chinese Embassy in Ireland and of the Chinese authorities, and to thank all those who have assisted in achieving this positive outcome" a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Richard O’Halloran, the Irish businessman who has been unable to leave China for three years due to a protracted dispute between his employer and the Chinese authorities, will be allowed to return home to his family.

It is understood that the Department of Foreign Affairs has successfully brokered a deal with the Chinese authorities to secure O’Halloran’s release and that O’Halloran will depart Shanghai immediately.

“The Minister...

