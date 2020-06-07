Sunday June 7, 2020
Revenue was ‘indifferent’ to Perrigo tax returns ‘for many years’

The drugs giant, challenging a tax bill of €1.64 billion in the High Court, claims it has been unfairly singled out by the taxman

7th June, 2020
Perrigo is challenging a tax bill, in the high court, of €1.64 billion that was handed to it in 2018 by the Revenue Picture: PA

The Revenue Commissioners showed “indifference” to the tax returns of one of the largest companies in the country “for many, many years in succession“, it has been alleged in the High Court.

Opening the landmark judicial review case for Perrigo on Thursday, senior counsel Paul Sreenan said it was a “unique” case as his client had been singled out and treated with a “very high level of unfairness” by the Revenue....

