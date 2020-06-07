Revenue was ‘indifferent’ to Perrigo tax returns ‘for many years’

The Revenue Commissioners showed “indifference” to the tax returns of one of the largest companies in the country “for many, many years in succession“, it has been alleged in the High Court.
Opening the landmark judicial review case for Perrigo on Thursday, senior counsel Paul Sreenan said it was a “unique” case as his client had been singled out and treated with a “very high level of unfairness” by the Revenue....
