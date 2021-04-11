Request for report on FitzPatrick trial collapse didn’t go to watchdog

The state’s corporate watchdog has not been asked to provide politicians with a report into the collapse of the trial of Seán FitzPatrick, the former Anglo Irish Bank boss, despite Dáil and Seanad motions empowering an Oireachtas committee to request it being passed in 2019.

Mr Justice John Aylmer directed a jury to acquit FitzPatrick, the former chairman and chief executive of Anglo Irish Bank, of all charges in May...