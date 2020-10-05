Renewables firm seeks to resolve legal row with former chief

Andy Kinsella, the former group chief executive of Mainstream Renewable Power, has entered a mediation process with his former employer aimed at resolving a legal dispute.

Kinsella, the first employee hired by company founder Eddie O’Connor over a decade ago, left the company unexpectedly in August. Last month he lodged a High Court suit against it.

Legal records show that a mediation process is under way. Neither the company nor Kinsella responded when...