Regulator moves against Wealth Options Trustees

The Irish pensions regulator has launched legal proceedings to remove Wealth Options Trustees Limited, the Irish administrator of the Dolphin Trust investment, from the estimated 1,300 pension schemes under its remit.

Dolphin Trust, the German property group, collapsed into bankruptcy last year with more than 1,800 small Irish pension holders and savers owed over €107 million in total.

The unprecedented move by the Pensions Authority, supported by the Revenue Commissioners, has been launched under Section 63 of...