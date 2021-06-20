Subscribe Today
Regulator moves against Wealth Options Trustees

The Pensions Authority, supported by the Revenue Commissioners, is taking unprecedented legal action to remove the Irish administrator of the collapsed Dolphin Trust property group from its list of pension schemes

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
20th June, 2021
Regulator moves against Wealth Options Trustees
Charles Smethurst, founder of Dolphin Trust, with his wife Manou Lenz. Picture: Getty

The Irish pensions regulator has launched legal proceedings to remove Wealth Options Trustees Limited, the Irish administrator of the Dolphin Trust investment, from the estimated 1,300 pension schemes under its remit.

Dolphin Trust, the German property group, collapsed into bankruptcy last year with more than 1,800 small Irish pension holders and savers owed over €107 million in total.

The unprecedented move by the Pensions Authority, supported by the Revenue Commissioners, has been launched under Section 63 of...

