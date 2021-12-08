Regulation of officers carrying out evictions to commence early next year
Until training and standard requirements are decided, private enforcement contractors do not fall under the remit of the Private Security Authority
A new raft of training requirements for private security enforcing evictions, as well as the requirement that these officers be licensed by the Private Security Authority, are set to be finalised in early 2022.
This would officially bring enforcement officers under the remit of the Private Security Authority (PSA) and would set out training, licensing and standards requirements for these contractors.
The requirement that most security agents be licensed and, among other regulations, carry identification at...
