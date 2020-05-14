Thursday May 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Reads seeks injunction against Goodman’s Setanta Centre

The Nassau Street print company is claiming that its main entrance has been boarded up and it could lose business

14th May, 2020
Reads of Nassau Street is based in the Setanta Centre

Reads of Nassau Street is seeking an injunction against Larry Goodman’s family company Setanta Centre Unlimited in the High Court.

Reads, the print and design company, is a tenant in Dublin’s Setanta Centre which is due to be demolished and replaced by a €100 million office development.

Access to Reads from the main Nassau Street entrance is not currently possible as the building has been boarded up, the High Court heard.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Courts bring in extra Covid-19 precautions to enable more hearings

Court presidents announce plans to clear case backlogs as restrictions continue

Rosanna Cooney | 4 days ago

Property firm launches legal action against Cerberus-linked vulture fund

Fortberry, where retired taxing master James Flynn is a director, has instigated High Court proceedings against Promontoria

Róisín Burke | 4 days ago

Former executive granted discovery in suit against property firm Ardstone Capital

Daly alleges he is owed share of profits from fund run by company, but firm says he had no such entitlement

Róisín Burke | 4 days ago