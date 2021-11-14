Quinns hit the ‘Streisand effect’ in trying to erase the past

Barbra Streisand and Seán Quinn sr are an unlikely pairing, but now they happen to have something quite specific in common. Last week, the former billionaire businessman learned the same harsh lesson that the singer herself was taught nearly 20 years ago.

In 2003, Streisand unsuccessfully sued Kenneth Adelman, a photographer, when he posted pictures of her home in California online. In fact, the image was inadvertently taken of her seafront house in Malibu...