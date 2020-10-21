Publicans could have taken out cover for disease outbreak, FBD claims

Publicans embroiled in a legal dispute with FBD over the non-payment of business interruption claims after Covid-19 closures could have taken out cover for outbreaks of disease if that was the risk they wished to protect themselves against, the Commercial Court has heard.

Declan McGrath SC, counsel for FBD, said no evidence had been put before the court in the test case that the publicans believed they were “getting a disease policy rather than an...