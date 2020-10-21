Wednesday October 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Publicans could have taken out cover for disease outbreak, FBD claims

Insurer tells court no evidence has been presented to show that pub groups believed they were ‘getting a disease policy rather than an imposed closure policy’

21st October, 2020
FBD says its business interruption policy, which offers cover for an imposed closure following the outbreak of disease, does not cover losses related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Getty

Publicans embroiled in a legal dispute with FBD over the non-payment of business interruption claims after Covid-19 closures could have taken out cover for outbreaks of disease if that was the risk they wished to protect themselves against, the Commercial Court has heard.

Declan McGrath SC, counsel for FBD, said no evidence had been put before the court in the test case that the publicans believed they were “getting a disease policy rather than an...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

FBD’s interpretation of its pub policy is ‘absurd’, court hears

The insurer’s refusal to pay business interruption claims over Covid-19 closures is ‘self-serving’, counsel for publican says

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago

Company part-owned by rugby star Kearney sues trio of former employees

Recruitment firm Mason Alexander claims executives left and set up tech start-up in direct competition with it

Rosanna Cooney | 3 days ago

European Commission to contact Irish data watchdog over data transfers to US

Data transfers have come under scrutiny following Facebook’s recent clash with the IDPC over a European legal ruling

Aaron Rogan | 3 days ago