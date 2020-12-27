Publican Keane takes Guinness heir to court over Iveagh Markets

Martin Keane, the Dublin publican, has lodged a High Court action against Edward Iveagh, the Guinness heir, and Dublin City Council after Iveagh took possession of the Iveagh Markets earlier this month.

Keane and three of his companies have registered a lis pendens, a legal move employed when a claim is being made over a property interest.

Iveagh took possession of the market invoking a lease agreement with Dublin City Council dating back to 1906,...