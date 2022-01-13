Publican Keane ‘confident’ of success in legal bid for Iveagh Markets

Martin Keane, the well-known Temple Bar publican at the centre of a legal dispute over the future of Dublin’s Iveagh Markets, is “confident” he will prevail and be able to redevelop the site, accounts filed by one of his companies state.

In the latest twist to the saga over the ownership of the 120-year old market, filings by Keane’s Drayton House Holdings company show its directors believe they will be able...