Protected by law? In the new episode of the Law on Trial podcast series, Michael O’Doherty discusses internet legislation

Welcome to the second series of the legal affairs podcast from the Business Post, in which hosts Peter Leonard, barrister, and Mark Tottenham, barrister and editor of Decisis.ie, are joined by Catherine Sanz, legal correspondent of the Business Post, to shine a light on legal topics and court cases, as well as conducting interviews with figures from the legal world.

In the new episode, Michael O’Doherty, barrister and co-founder of VIP Publishing, joins the podcast to discuss internet law and proposed legislation to combat harmful content online. Stephanie Lord, legal and policy officer with the Free Legal Aid Centres (FLAC), explains why a review of the civil legal aid system is urgent in the wake of the pandemic.

Plus: the hosts discuss cases concerning child abduction and employment law.

