Property firm launches legal action against Cerberus-linked vulture fund

A property firm where retired taxing master James Flynn is a director has launched High Court proceedings against Promotoria, a vulture fund linked to US debt giant Cerberus.

Flynn declined to comment on the details when contacted, but court proceedings taken late last year referenced a debt of €1.65 million owed to Promotoria by Flynn as being among debts of just over €5 million owed to AIB, Promotoria and other creditors.

In that case Flynn...