Profits routed through Ireland part of lawsuit taken in US against Pornhub

Profits routed through Irish companies are part of a lawsuit taken in California against Pornhub, the controversial pornography website, under organised crime laws in the US.

The case has been taken by 34 unnamed women under racketeering laws, effectively accusing the company of profiting from a “criminal enterprise”.

The case, which is being handled by law firm Brown Rudnick, alleges that Mindgeek, Pornhub’s parent company, is a “classic criminal enterprise” with a business structure...