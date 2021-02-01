Subscribe Today
Plan to donate Bewley’s Harry Clarke windows motivated by tax break, court told

Bewley’s does not own the stained glass windows and therefore cannot give them to the public, landlord RGRE group has claimed

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
1st February, 2021
Six of the stained glass windows at the rear of the cafe were designed by renowned Irish artist Harry Clarke, and were installed in 1929. Picture. Rollingnews.ie

The proposal by Bewley’s to donate a set of stained glass windows valued at more than €1 million to the public is a move to seek a lucrative tax break rather than the altruistic gesture it appears, a court was told today.

In addition, Bewley’s does not own the Harry Clarke stained glass windows and therefore cannot donate them, it was further alleged by landlord RGRE group.

Johnny Ronan’s firm is...

