Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Plaintiff in Fota resort ownership case alleges he is victim of fraud

Chinese businessman Yuzhu Kang is suing two business partners over the alleged mishandling of €15 million in investment funds

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
23rd May, 2021
Plaintiff in Fota resort ownership case alleges he is victim of fraud
Between 2010 and 2013, according to Yuzhu Kang’s claim, he invested large sums of money in property interests here including the Fota resort and the Kingsley Hotel, both in Cork.

A Chinese businessman taking legal action over the ownership of the luxury Fota Island Resort and other properties claims to have been the victim of serious fraud, court papers show.

Yuzhu Kang is suing two business partners and three companies linked to his interests in Ireland, where he says he invested significant sums of money.

He alleges he is “the victim of a serious and substantial fraud” in respect of his ownership of shares in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Phil Codd, managing director of Expleo Group for Ireland and Britain

Expleo seeks judicial review of procurement process result

Legal Rosanna Cooney 11 hours ago
Davy was fined €4.13 million by the Central Bank earlier this year for breaching market rules in relation to the Anglo bond transaction in 2014. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Thirteen of the ‘Davy 16’ identified

Legal Rosanna Cooney 5 days ago
Castletown Cox, in Co Kilkenny is considered one of the country’s finest Palladian houses.

Magan loses bid to avoid legal bill for Castletown Cox case

Legal Róisín Burke 1 week ago
Patrick Kearney: Davy is defending the proceedings the developer has taken against it. Picture: Press Eye

Davy claims developer Kearney’s new legal action is ‘opportunistic’

Legal Rosanna Cooney 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1