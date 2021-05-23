Plaintiff in Fota resort ownership case alleges he is victim of fraud
Chinese businessman Yuzhu Kang is suing two business partners over the alleged mishandling of €15 million in investment funds
A Chinese businessman taking legal action over the ownership of the luxury Fota Island Resort and other properties claims to have been the victim of serious fraud, court papers show.
Yuzhu Kang is suing two business partners and three companies linked to his interests in Ireland, where he says he invested significant sums of money.
He alleges he is “the victim of a serious and substantial fraud” in respect of his ownership of shares in...
