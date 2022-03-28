Subscribe Today
PIAB ratchets up fees to offset €3.5m deficit

Personal Injuries Assessment Board says cost increase for insurers will expand service and won’t affect premiums

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
28th March, 2022
PIAB: The Personal Injuries Assessment Board charges a fee to insurance companies for processing personal injury claims at low cost, rather than dealing with them in court.

The Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) is hiking case fees from €600 to €1,000 to reduce the multimillion euro budget deficit at the government body.

It has run up a €3.5 million deficit during the pandemic due to increased costs and a ban on carrying out medical inspections of personal injury claimants during...

