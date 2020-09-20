Pharmacy group Cara at legal loggerheads with HSE over claims for dispensing fees

Cara Pharmacy is locked in a multimillion-euro legal battle with the HSE over alleged over-claiming of dispensing fees, an interim examiner’s report has revealed.
The Cara Group’s directors and founders are Ramona Nicholas, a former RTÉ’s Dragons’ Den investor and Canice Nicholas, her husband.
The HSE alleges Cara Pharmacy Unlimited Company, over-claimed dispensing fees between 2011 and 2017, and is seeking repayment of €2.2 million. Cara Pharmacy...
