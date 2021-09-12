Subscribe Today
Personal injury cases could bump state liability by €2bn

Catastrophic injury cases to come before the High Court will seek to better match compensation with loss of future earnings and lifetime of support

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
12th September, 2021
Solicitor Emma Meagher Neville with Ganiyat Kuye from Carrigaline, Co Cork, whose daughter Kameela Kuye won a settlement of €23.5m after suffering brain injuries at birth Picture: Collins Courts

Litigation before the High Court later this year will seek to increase the lump sum compensation for catastrophic personal injury cases in a move that could add billions to the state’s outstanding liabilities and have major implications for insurance companies.

The Business Post understands the legal proceedings, involving specific personal injury cases, will attempt to reduce the “real rate of return” (RRR), or personal injury discount rate, from a current level of between...

