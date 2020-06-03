Wednesday June 3, 2020
Perrigo’s court battle over €1.64bn tax bill begins

The pharma giant has challenged Revenue’s claim that the sale of a multiple sclerosis drug should have been subject to capital gains tax

3rd June, 2020
Tysabri, a multiple sclerosis drug, is at the centre of a dispute over the amount of tax paid by Elan on its sale. Perrigo bought Elan eight months after Elan had sold the drug’s intellectual property. Picture: Getty

Drug giant Perrigo’s high-profile challenge to Revenue‘s €1.64 billion tax bill is due to begin before the Commercial Court today.

Perrigo was issued the bill by the Revenue Commissioners in 2018. The sum involved is the largest to come from Revenue’s investigations and the second largest in the history of the state after the €13 billion Apple ruling by the European Commission.

The pharmaceutical company claims the government and Revenue...

