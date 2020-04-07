Tuesday April 7, 2020
Perrigo’s case over €1.6bn tax bill delayed over Covid-19

High Court judge says case is of ‘great importance’ but not urgent enough to bypass government restrictions

7th April, 2020
Perrigo’s legal team proposed holding hearings in the Four Courts’ largest courtroom, limiting each legal team to four individuals and everyone present confirming that they had no Covid-19 symptoms. Picture: RollingNews.ie

A case “involving an enormous amount of money” for Revenue has been adjourned because the High Court found it was not urgent or important enough to risk public health.

Perrigo will now have to wait for a judicial review of the decision that landed the drugs company with one of the largest corporate tax bills in history.

A US-based company that is tax-resident in Ireland, it was handed a €1.64 billion bill by...

