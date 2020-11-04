Perrigo loses challenge to €1.64bn tax bill

Drug giant Perrigo has lost its high-profile challenge to a €1.64 billion tax bill from Revenue.

The pharmaceutical company was issued the bill by the Revenue Commissioners in 2018, following an amended assessment of their tax bill for 2013.

The sum is the largest to come from Revenue’s own investigations and is now the largest such tax demand in the history of the state after the €13 billion Apple ruling by the European Commission was overturned by...