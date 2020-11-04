Wednesday November 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Perrigo loses challenge to €1.64bn tax bill

High Court judge says it is ‘difficult to see how Revenue had acted unfairly’ towards the pharma company

4th November, 2020
Perrigo headquartered itself in Ireland as it was attracted to the state’s comparatively low tax rate

Drug giant Perrigo has lost its high-profile challenge to a €1.64 billion tax bill from Revenue.

The pharmaceutical company was issued the bill by the Revenue Commissioners in 2018, following an amended assessment of their tax bill for 2013.

The sum is the largest to come from Revenue’s own investigations and is now the largest such tax demand in the history of the state after the €13 billion Apple ruling by the European Commission was overturned by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Ireland must not pass up opportunity to help shape EU crime law

Following Brexit, Ireland is the sole common-law country in the EU and as such it should have a voice in the European Public Prosecutions Office

Aonghus Kelly | 18 hours ago

Shareholders in Broderick’s bakery to oppose bid for examinership

Court was told that the family-owned firm has incurred losses of some €5.5 million so far this year, and is expected to incur more

Rosanna Cooney | 3 days ago

Jervis Centre landlord issues legal proceedings against Boots

JSC Properties seeks summary judgment against the pharmacy giant for alleged non-payment of debt

Rosanna Cooney | 3 days ago