Percentage of female partners in Irish law firms rises

Women now make up 35% of partners in country’s firms, up from 33% in 2018

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
8th March, 2021
In the Law Society’s almost two hundred year history there have been four female presidents, who stay for a one year-term, and no female director general. Picture: Getty

The percentage of female partners in Irish law firms is slowly edging closer towards gender parity, new figures from the Law Society show.

Women now make up 35 per cent of partners in law firms nationwide, data released to the Business Post shows, this is up from 33 per cent in 2018.

In 2014 Ireland became the first solicitor’s profession in the world to have a female majority of practising solicitors and the figures for this...

