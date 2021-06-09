Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Pensions Authority seeks removal of Dolphin Trust investment trustee

State’s pensions watchdog has lodged proceedings with the High Court seeking the removal of Wealth Options Trustees

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
9th June, 2021
Pensions Authority seeks removal of Dolphin Trust investment trustee
The corporate headquarters of German Property Group, formerly called Dolphin Trust, which filed for bankruptcy last July, leaving more than 1,800 small-time Irish investors fearing they will never see their money returned. Picture: Getty

The Pensions Authority has lodged proceedings with the High Court seeking the removal of the trustee company that managed the bust Dolphin investment where thousands of Irish people have lost money.

The state’s pensions watchdog is seeking the removal of Wealth Options Trustees Limited (WOTL) as the trustee of the Dolphin Trust investment in Ireland under powers afforded to it by the Pensions Act 1990, several sources said.

WOTL oversaw the Dolphin Trust investment...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Irish Gold Bullion was founded by Watford businessman Nicholas Wickham in July 2011. Picture: iStock

Creditor petitions for wind-up of Irish gold and silver dealer

Legal Eva Short 3 hours ago
Antonio Parente, pictured at the High Court in London, lost hundred of thousands of pounds when betting with Paddy Power. Picture: Bradley Page

Judge censures Paddy Power for encouraging punter with ‘unsustainable’ gambling habit

Legal Aaron Rogan 3 days ago
LinkedIn’s new European headquarters at Wilton Park in Dublin 2 is part of Iput’s large portfolio of commercial properties.

Revenue initiates legal action against property company Iput

Legal Barry J Whyte 3 days ago
The Central Bank found that Davy had breached market rules as employees of the firm were on both sides of the deal. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Three more Davy traders added to High Court case

Legal Rosanna Cooney 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1