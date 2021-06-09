Pensions Authority seeks removal of Dolphin Trust investment trustee

The Pensions Authority has lodged proceedings with the High Court seeking the removal of the trustee company that managed the bust Dolphin investment where thousands of Irish people have lost money.

The state’s pensions watchdog is seeking the removal of Wealth Options Trustees Limited (WOTL) as the trustee of the Dolphin Trust investment in Ireland under powers afforded to it by the Pensions Act 1990, several sources said.

WOTL oversaw the Dolphin Trust investment...