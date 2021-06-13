Pension trustee firm pursues Europa’s Baillie over €4.5m in lost investments

A pension trustee company has launched legal action against Europa Strategic Partners and its founder Stuart Baillie.

Europa Strategic Partners (ESP) raised around €4.5 million from about 100 mainly small Irish investors, a sum which was then wiped out by the business’s failure in 2017.

Having entrusted amounts of between €10,000 and €100,000 each with the promise of receiving a 40 per cent return over three years, they have been told their investment is now worthless.