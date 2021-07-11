Pandemic losses case: The pub, the patrons and the Premier League thriller

With large televisions dotted around its underground premises, Sinnott’s Bar at the top of Grafton Street is a favourite haunt of sports fans in Dublin when big matches are on.

On the opening day of the 2020-21 Premier League season on September 12 last, Liverpool overcame newly-promoted Leeds United in a seven-goal thriller with Mo Salah bagging a hat-trick for the men from Anfield.

“Liverpool vs Leeds live right now on our main screen,”...