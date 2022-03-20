Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

O’Sullivan-backed start-up sues McDonald’s for $900 million

A company that invented a machine to fix malfunctioning ice-cream machines claims the fast-food giant tried to stunt its growth

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
20th March, 2022
O’Sullivan-backed start-up sues McDonald’s for $900 million
Sean O'Sullivan: Kytch, a start-up backed by O’Sullivan’s venture fund, has filed a lawsuit seeking $900 million in damages from McDonald’s. Picture: Getty

Kytch, a start-up backed by Sean O’Sullivan’s venture fund, has filed a lawsuit seeking $900 million in damages from McDonald’s.

The Californian-based start-up has developed a device that it says can help fix malfunctioning ice-cream machines in McDonald’s restaurants. It is now seeking $900 million in damages from McDonald’s, alleging the fast-food giant stunted the growth of the company.

Kytch has claimed the fast-food chain worked with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paddy and Veronica Campbell are served by Fabio in front of the Harry Clarke windows at Bewley’s in Grafton Street, Dublin. Picture: Rollingnews

Is it a window or is it art? Johnny Ronan court case over Bewley’s Clarke windows inspires colourful sparring

Legal Catherine Sanz
Alan Shatter: the former minister for justice has issued fresh legal proceedings against RTÉ. He already has two outstanding cases against the media organisation. Picture: Feargal Ward

Alan Shatter lodges new case against RTÉ

Legal Barry J Whyte
In Touch Games, which is based in Britain, initiated a High Court case against Facebook in November of last year. The case relates to ads for Pocketwin, an online casino brand the company launched in 2010. Picture: Getty

Online casino company sues Facebook in dispute over ads

Legal Catherine Sanz
Conor Sheahan of CSK Finance: ‘It would be great to think the bank would do the right thing this time’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Stung Belfry investors consider Ombudsman complaints

Legal Barry J Whyte

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1