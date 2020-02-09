Sunday February 9, 2020
O’Flynn’s High Court battle with ex-employees is put on hold

Defendants’ appeal against removal of ‘Nama defence’ documents will be heard in March and case is adjourned until June

9th February, 2020
Michael O’Flynn’s legal battle with a trio of former employees is at an impasse. Picture: Collins Court

The legal battle between property developer Michael O’Flynn and three of his former employees has reached an impasse in the High Court.

The former employees, in their sworn affidavits, allege that Michael O’Flynn and John Nesbitt, the head of the O‘Flynn Group in Britain, conspired to defraud Nama through a series of transactions in the English city of Birmingham.

Documents relating to these transactions were removed from the High...

