Monday March 2, 2020
Nigeria issues arrest warrant for Irishman over collapsed €6bn gas deal

Adam Quinn, wanted by the west African state, is the son of the late showband manager Michael Quinn

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
1st March, 2020
Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian president: the Nigerian administration is in a legal stand-off with Irish firm P&ID. Picture: Getty

An arrest warrant by the Nigerian state for the son of the late showband manager Michael Quinn has been dismissed as an “extrajudicial vendetta” by Irish firm Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID).

The arrest warrant for Adam Quinn relates to charges of fraud over a €6 billion collapsed gas refinery contract between P&ID – co-founded by Irish businessmen Michael Quinn and Brendan Cahill – and the Nigerian state.

