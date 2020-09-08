Nigeria can appeal €8.8bn judgement over collapsed gas deal with Irish-led firm

The Nigerian state has been given leave to appeal an €8.8 billion judgement made against it over a collapsed gas deal with an Irish-led engineering company.

In 2010 a 20-year deal to construct a major gas-processing facility by Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) collapsed, leaving the underlying contract with the Nigerian state unfulfilled. P&ID is an international engineering company founded by Irish businessmen Brendan Cahill and the late Irish showband manager Michael Quinn....