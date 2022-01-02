Subscribe Today
New figures show trio of tribunals cost the state €80m

The IBRC Commission of investigation into Siteserv is expected to conclude in March, the Nama investigation into Project Eagle is three years overdue, and the Moriarty Tribunal is still incurring bills a decade after it reported its findings

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
2nd January, 2022
The Moriarty Tribunal found that Denis O’Brien made two payments to Michael Lowry of around IR£500,000, while he was communications minister in charge of the state’s mobile phone licence competition. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Three tribunals and commissions of investigation have cost the state more than €80 million to date, newly released figures show.

The investigation into the sale of Siteserv, the utilities firm, and other former Anglo Irish Bank sales, the investigation into Nama’s €5.8 billion Project Eagle loan book sale, along with the Moriarty Tribunal, which 25 years since its inception is still incurring bills, have cost €80.36 million so far, according to an update on costs...

