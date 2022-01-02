New figures show trio of tribunals cost the state €80m

Three tribunals and commissions of investigation have cost the state more than €80 million to date, newly released figures show.

The investigation into the sale of Siteserv, the utilities firm, and other former Anglo Irish Bank sales, the investigation into Nama’s €5.8 billion Project Eagle loan book sale, along with the Moriarty Tribunal, which 25 years since its inception is still incurring bills, have cost €80.36 million so far, according to an update on costs...