New episode of Law on Trial: Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation and the defamation trial everyone is talking about
The latest episode of the Business Post’s legal affairs podcast also hears solicitor Phillip Lee on the split legal profession and the issue with marketing Ireland as a destination for international litigation
Welcome to the second series of the legal affairs podcast from the Business Post, in which hosts Peter Leonard, barrister, and Mark Tottenham, barrister and editor of Decisis.ie, are joined by Catherine Sanz, legal correspondent for the Business Post, to shine a light on legal topics and court cases, as well as conducting interviews with figures from the legal world.
In the fourth episode, Phillip Lee, partner, founder, and executive...
