Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

New episode of Law on Trial: Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation and the defamation trial everyone is talking about

The latest episode of the Business Post’s legal affairs podcast also hears solicitor Phillip Lee on the split legal profession and the issue with marketing Ireland as a destination for international litigation

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
27th April, 2022
New episode of Law on Trial: Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation and the defamation trial everyone is talking about

Welcome to the second series of the legal affairs podcast from the Business Post, in which hosts Peter Leonard, barrister, and Mark Tottenham, barrister and editor of Decisis.ie, are joined by Catherine Sanz, legal correspondent for the Business Post, to shine a light on legal topics and court cases, as well as conducting interviews with figures from the legal world.

In the fourth episode, Phillip Lee, partner, founder, and executive...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Carbon Collect ‘tree’: the company aims to build a ‘forest’ to draw CO2 out of the air, and has raised more than €10 million in funding to date

Former directors of Carbon Collect in legal battle for control of company

Legal Catherine Sanz
The compensation scheme, which is required under EU law, enables victims of violent crime or their families to recoup money spent on funeral or medical expenses. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nearly 75% of criminal injury compensation requests rejected in last quarter of 2021

Legal Catherine Sanz
Gardaí investigating the allegation have sent a file to the DPP, who must now determine whether the Tánaiste should face criminal charges. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Fine Gael hopes for quick DPP decision on Varadkar leak file

Legal Michael Brennan
The Office of Wards of Court had been directed to stop accepting applications to have someone declared a ward of court tomorrow

End of wardship applications to cause ‘significant concern,’ according to Law Society

Legal Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1