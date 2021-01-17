Subscribe Today
New doubts over status of Dolphin Trust assets

The 1,800 Irish investors in now-collapsed property group Dolphin Trust were told they had first charge on quality German properties – but that turned out not to be the case

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
17th January, 2021
Some 1,800 Irish investors put €107 million into Dolphin, which collapsed into insolvency last year with more than €1 billion in liabilities.

German authorities are to investigate claims that some properties in Dolphin Trust, the collapsed property group, may have several legal ownerships attached to them, lawyers there have said.

Irish investors hope that the regular reassurances they were given by promoters and brokers...

Irish investors hope that the regular reassurances they were given by promoters and brokers...

