Nephin Whiskey founder accused of diverting business to rival company

A founder of Nephin Whiskey diverted business away from the distillery and towards a rival company to which he was linked, a court has heard.

Nephin has been embroiled in a boardroom battle between Mark Quick, who denies the allegations, and his co-founders, Paul and Jude Davis, over the direction the company was taking.

Paul Davis, in legal submissions last week, alleged that Quick’s actions had diverted business away from Nephin and towards an American...