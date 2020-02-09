Sunday February 9, 2020
‘Neighbour from hell’ civil land dispute back in court

Neighbours claim that they are still being filmed by CCTV cameras in a gross violation of their privacy as both sides locked in row over right of way

9th February, 2020
A “neighbour from hell” is back in court in a civil land dispute, amid claims he is continuing to use exterior security cameras to monitor homes next to his.

Thomas Kelly, 65, was previously given a four-month suspended sentence following a conviction for the harassment of three of his neighbours in a case that heard he filmed one of them masturbating on their own outdoor deck.

Kelly called Tusla, the child and family agency,...

