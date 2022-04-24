Nearly 75% of criminal injury compensation requests rejected in last quarter of 2021
The most common reason given for turning down applications for funeral or medical expenses was failure to provide additional requested information
Almost three-quarters of criminal injury compensation applications decided in the final three months of last year were refused, according to figures provided by the Department of Justice.
There were 105 decisions made on applications for the criminal injuries compensation scheme between October and December of last year and 78 resulted in refusals.
The most common reason for the refusals was that additional information was requested but not provided by applicants.
