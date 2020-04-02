National Children’s Hospital board takes builder to court

The board of the €1.7 billion National Children’s Hospital project has been “left with no other option” but to take a High Court case against the project‘s contractor, BAM, “in order to defend the public purse“
It is understood the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) is looking to the courts for clarity over an issue that cannot be resolved between the parties, as all of their...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team