Nama legal bill runs to over €50m
In its decade in existence, the state agency has hired some of the world’s top law firms to defend its interests
Nama has spent more than €50 million on lawyers’ fees over its lifespan, new figures show.
In total, the state’s toxic loan agency spent €54.47 million between 2010 and 2020, engaging some of the largest Irish and international legal firms in the course of its asset recovery work and related legal actions.
The top beneficiary was McCann FitzGerald, which has earned €11 million, mainly since 2017. In 2020 alone, Nama paid McCann FitzGerald more...
