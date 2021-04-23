Mountjoy governor apologises to solicitors for difficulties meeting clients

The governor of Mountjoy Prison has apologised to solicitors over difficulties they have faced in meeting their clients during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a letter seen by the Business Post, Eddie Mullins, the governor of the state’s largest prison, said Mountjoy withdrew face-to-face solicitor client consultations during level 5 Covid-19 restrictions and had “struggled” to implement alternative technological solutions.

Mullins said the Dublin prison was working with its IT department...