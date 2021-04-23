Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Mountjoy governor apologises to solicitors for difficulties meeting clients

Prison ‘struggled’ to implement alternative technological alternatives to face-to-face meetings with inmates

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
23rd April, 2021
Mountjoy governor apologises to solicitors for difficulties meeting clients
The Irish Prison Service said the difficulties lasted for less than a week and continued into last week. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The governor of Mountjoy Prison has apologised to solicitors over difficulties they have faced in meeting their clients during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a letter seen by the Business Post, Eddie Mullins, the governor of the state’s largest prison, said Mountjoy withdrew face-to-face solicitor client consultations during level 5 Covid-19 restrictions and had “struggled” to implement alternative technological solutions.

Mullins said the Dublin prison was working with its IT department...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The corporate headquarters of German Property Group, formerly called Dolphin Trust, in Langenhagen, Germany. More than 1,800 Irish investors put €107 million into Dolphin, which collapsed into insolvency last year. Picture: Getty

Dolphin Trust brokers’ group complains to Garda fraud unit

Legal Róisín Burke 6 hours ago
Bank statements show Irish investors’ money gathered through brokers was paid into a Lloyds bank account called DT Cayman where Charles Smethurst, left, was a director and shareholder

Dolphin Trust paper trail shows flow of money to ‘DT Cayman’ account

Legal Róisín Burke 4 days ago
A screen grab from the live-stream of the trial of Derek Chauvin, holding microphone, for the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Elaine Byrne: Opening court to TV spotlight runs risk of playing to the gallery

Legal Elaine Byrne 5 days ago
Richard O‘Halloran’s exit ban was lifted in January, but he was turned back from the airport when he attempted to board a flight on January 10 Pic: rte.ie

‘Slow but positive progress’ made in case of detained Irishman in China

Legal Rosanna Cooney 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1