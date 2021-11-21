Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Mother and baby home survivor disputes civil servant’s claim over statement

Mari Steed said that ‘there is and never has been’ any doubt that Mary Harney, another survivor, was identifiable in a Commission of Inquiry report, despite allegations made by Laura McGarrigle to the contrary

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
21st November, 2021
Mother and baby home survivor disputes civil servant’s claim over statement
Mari Steed, a mother and baby home survivor, is suing the state separately over findings about the vaccine trials in the homes. Picture: Gene Smirnov

A mother and baby home survivor has challenged allegations from a senior civil servant that she may have lacked “certainty” in a statement used as part of two high-profile court cases.

In an affidavit sworn in the US, Mari Steed said that “there is and never has been” any doubt in her mind that Mary Harney, another mother and baby home survivor, was identifiable in a Commission of Inquiry report.

She...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paddy Cosgrave is being sued by former business partners David Kelly and Patrick Murphy. Picture: Christopher Michel

Cosgrave could be compelled to enter arbitration by US court

Legal Catherine Sanz

Tributes paid to Mr Justice Cross on his retirement

Legal Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
The report recommended that the Law Society liaise with decision makers in government. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Pandemic having significant impact on solicitor firms’ operations and finance

Legal Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Frank Hynes: accused of a series of improper transactions which allegedly amounted to fraud on companies where he and his cousin Alan acted as directors

DPP drops opposition to civil trial of men for improper transactions

Legal Catherine Sanz

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1