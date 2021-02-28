Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Most Pandemrix plaintiffs settle with state over swine flu vaccine

Claimants say they developed narcolepsy after getting Pandemrix vaccine for which state gave drug maker GSK indemnity

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
28th February, 2021
Most Pandemrix plaintiffs settle with state over swine flu vaccine
Claimants say they developed narcolepsy after getting Pandemrix vaccine

Almost all of the children and adults who claim they developed narcolepsy after receiving a swine flu vaccine a decade ago have entered into a scheme of settlement with the state, the Business Post has learned.

The state was facing around 100 individual cases of people suing it and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), the maker of the vaccine, for damages. To date, 86 plaintiffs have entered into the settlement agreement, a spokesman for the State...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Keith Flynn and Lyndsey Clarke, the former solicitors who stole almost €400,000 from banks and credit unions in an intricate fraud, don’t look like what we often think criminals look like

Elaine Byrne: White-collar crime may fascinate us, but it also costs society dearly

Legal Elaine Byrne 2 hours ago
Tomás Heneghan: if his case succeeds it will have far-reaching implications for how the Seanad is elected in future Picture: Collins

Constitutional challenge to Seanad voting rules heads to High Court

Legal Rosanna Cooney 2 hours ago
Tara O’Halloran with her kids Ben (13), Amber (11), Isabella (9) &amp; Scarlett (7). Tara’s husband Richard O’Halloran an aviation executive who has been barred from leaving China for the past two years Picture: Fergal Phillips

Martin appeals directly to Chinese premier for release of Irish citizen

Legal Rosanna Cooney 1 week ago
Ms Justice Mary Irvine, the President of the High Court

Decision to reduce personal injuries awards put on hold

Legal Aaron Rogan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1