Sunday July 12, 2020
Mortgage holders sue EBS over missed payment reports to ICB

The lender wrote to 16,000 mortgage holders last month, apologising for mistakenly reporting them to the Irish Credit Bureau for missing a repayment

12th July, 2020
The mortgage holders were not told for how long they had been mistakenly reported to the ICB, or been classified as missing their payment dates

The EBS is being sued by mortgage holders for mistakenly reporting them to the Irish Credit Bureau for missing repayments.

Four cases have already been filed with the Circuit Court, where the upper limit of claims is €75,000, but it is understood a dozen more will follow next week.

The cases stem from a letter the lender sent out in June to 16,000 mortgage holders, apologising to clients for having mistakenly reported them to the...

