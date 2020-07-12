Mortgage holders sue EBS over missed payment reports to ICB

The EBS is being sued by mortgage holders for mistakenly reporting them to the Irish Credit Bureau for missing repayments.
Four cases have already been filed with the Circuit Court, where the upper limit of claims is €75,000, but it is understood a dozen more will follow next week.
The cases stem from a letter the lender sent out in June to 16,000 mortgage holders, apologising to clients for having mistakenly reported them to the...
