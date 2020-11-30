More than 100 sex offenders did not take part in post jail release treatment programme

More than 100 convicted sex offenders did not take part in the state's post jail release treatment programme last year, with only 22 participating.

The Building Better Lives (BBL) programme is the state's main treatment programme aimed at reducing the harm sex offenders may pose after their release from jail. The policy is aimed at bringing about changes in offenders’ lives that reduce the risk of re-offending and enhance public protection.

Figures, which were provided by...