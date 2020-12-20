Mint Office legal complaint sparks RTÉ Liveline apology
Company said it was not given an opportunity to counter ‘unfair’ criticism on Joe Duffy programme
RTÉ’s Liveline radio programme has issued an apology in relation to broadcasts in which the Dublin Mint Office featured over the summer.
The Dublin Mint Office, a private company that sells souvenir coins, made a legal complaint to RTÉ following criticism of it on Liveline programmes.
Callers to the radio programme claimed they had been sent and invoiced for expensive coins they had not specifically ordered.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Fast food entrepreneurs in legal move over Dublin city premises
Graham Beere and David Zebedee are seeking to access the former Gourmet Burger Kitchen premises in South William Street which is owned by publican Paul Keaveny who is pursuing €200,000 rent arrears
Facing down Facebook: DPC takes on the social media behemoth
Claims and counterclaims flew in the High Court last week about the Data Protection Commission’s recommendation in August that the online giant’s data transfers to the US should be suspended
Judge expresses ‘acute concerns’ over gaps in Cara examiner report
Justice Denis McDonald said High Court was not getting a ‘full picture’ on details of the pharmacy group takeover
Judge found examinership was ‘not appropriate’ in Broderick’s case
The company has ‘a history of profitable trading’, according to Justice Michael Quinn